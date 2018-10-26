202
Home » Europe News » Morocco signs draft decree…

Morocco signs draft decree to scrap seasonal time changes

By The Associated Press October 26, 2018 11:09 am 10/26/2018 11:09am
Share

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s government is done with changing the clocks twice a year.

Morocco has signed a draft decree that does away with annual time changes and makes “GMT+1” the official permanent time zone for the North African country all year round.

Friday’s draft decree says the country is shifting to permanent daylight savings time “to avoid multiple changes occurring many times during the year and their implications at multiple levels.”

The sudden change is being adopted two days before Morocco would have turned the clocks back one hour on Sunday morning to end this year’s daylight saving time. Morocco until now has been in the same time zone as the United Kingdom and Portugal.

The draft decree is considered “an experiment.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500