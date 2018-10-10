202
Migrant boat capsizes: 4…

Migrant boat capsizes: 4 killed, 30 reported missing

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 5:00 am 10/10/2018 05:00am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Interior Ministry says a boat carrying migrants has capsized off Turkey’s Aegean coast, killing at least four people. Up to 30 others are believed to be missing.

The ministry says an Iraqi woman who survived the capsizing made it back to shore and sought help from Turkish authorities after the boat went down Wednesday off the town of Karaburun, in Izmir province.

The Coast Guard dispatched vessels, a plane and a helicopter to search for the missing, the ministry said.

Although their numbers have decreased in recent years, migrants still try to cross into Greece from nearby Turkey in the hopes of making their way to other European countries.

