Man dies after blowing up train ticket machine in Germany

By The Associated Press October 21, 2018 8:16 am 10/21/2018 08:16am
BERLIN (AP) — German police say a 19-year-old man has died after blowing up a ticket machine at a railway station in the eastern city of Halle.

A spokesman for Halle police, Ralf Karlstedt, said Sunday the man was trying break open the ticket machine, together with two others aged 15 and 20. The alleged accomplices have been arrested.

The local man was discovered lying in a pool of blood by a train driver shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. He died shortly afterward in the hospital.

Karlstedt told The Associated Press the ticket machine was “completely destroyed” in the explosion.

Police said they are investigating whether the suspects were also involved in the destruction of six other ticket machines and an ATM in Halle earlier this month.

