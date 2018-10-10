202
Macedonia: Debate on constitutional changes begins

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 8:14 am 10/10/2018 08:14am
SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonia’s parliamentary committee on constitutional issues has begun debating constitutional amendments required as part of a deal with neighboring Greece to change the country’s name to North Macedonia in exchange for NATO membership.

Changes being discussed Wednesday include modifying the preamble and two articles. The move comes after a Sept. 30 referendum on the deal with Greece. Voters overwhelmingly supported the deal, but the referendum was ruled invalid because of low turnout.

The debate will last several days at committee level before being put to lawmakers in a plenary session, likely next week.

The governing coalition lacks the two-thirds majority it needs to get the proposals approved, and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has said he will call early elections if the amendments are rejected.

