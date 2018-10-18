202
London’s black cabs soon to be seen on the streets of Paris

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 7:04 am 10/18/2018 07:04am
FILE - In this file image dated Wednesday Oct. 18, 2017, 2017, a new TX Cab London taxi is plugged into a charging station in London. London’s black cabs will be seen on the streets of Paris next year as the London Electric Vehicle Company has announced Thursday Oct. 18, 2018, that they will begin selling its wares in the City of Light. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — London’s black cabs will be seen on the streets of Paris next year as the company that makes them begins selling its wares in the City of Light.

London Electric Vehicle Co., which makes plug-in electric taxis that look like traditional black cabs, has put about 600 vehicles on the streets of London and has already expanded to Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg and Oslo.

The move into Paris comes as Mayor Anne Hidalgo aggressively works to improve air quality in the city.

CEO Chris Gubbey says London Electric Vehicle wants to provide “new options” for drivers and passengers given the pollution problem facing French cities.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

