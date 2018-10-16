202
Kremlin: No plans for Putin-Trump meeting in Paris

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 10:23 am 10/16/2018 10:23am
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with state and local officials on the response to Hurricane Michael, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Macon, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Paris for an event that President Donald Trump is also set to attend, but a meeting between them isn’t planned.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said Tuesday that Putin will visit Paris on Nov. 11 to attend events marking 100 years since the armistice ending World War I. Trump is also scheduled to attend the commemorations.

Asked if Putin and Trump could meet in Paris, Ushakov said that there had been no talk about a possible encounter.

Putin and Trump met in Helsinki in July, and Trump faced criticism for his refusal to confront Putin about accusations of Russian hacking, trolling and manipulation during the 2016 presidential campaign.

