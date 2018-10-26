Irish voters chose a president in a nationwide ballot

202
By The Associated Press October 26, 2018 4:01 pm 10/26/2018 04:01pm
Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar casts his vote in the Irish Presidential Election, at Castleknock in Dublin, Friday Oct. 26, 2018. Six candidates are competing for the ceremonial post of President, with more than 3.2 million people entitled to vote and the results expected over the coming weekend. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Irish voters are choosing a president in a nationwide election.

Polling stations throughout the country are open Friday with more than 3.2 million people entitled to vote. The official results are expected Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning.

Six candidates are competing for the mostly ceremonial post, including incumbent President Michael Higgins and challenger Peter Casey.

Voters are also being asked whether they want to remove the crime of blasphemy from the Irish constitution.

Official vote counting will begin Saturday morning.

