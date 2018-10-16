202
Home » Europe News » Investors react with calm…

Investors react with calm to Italy’s draft budget

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 3:39 am 10/16/2018 03:39am
Share

MILAN (AP) — Investors have reacted with calm to the new Italian budget draft that delivers on electoral promises to restore pensions to thousands whose retirement age had been pushed back and the creation of a basic salary for some job-seekers.

The difference between Germany’s 10-year bond and Italy’s equivalent remained stable Tuesday at a little more than three percentage points, hours after the populist government agreed on the budget plan. The so-called spread is an indicator of investor concern.

Italian leaders say the budget plan will boost growth through higher spending. However, other European Union countries have raised concerns that the increase in Italy’s budget deficit to 2.4 percent of the country’s annual GDP will increase debts.

Italy’s economy minister, Giovanni Tria, said the budget “would not make Europe fall apart.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500