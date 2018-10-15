202
Home » Europe News » Investigators search Opel premises…

Investigators search Opel premises in diesel emissions probe

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 10:27 am 10/15/2018 10:27am
Share

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Prosecutors say law enforcement officials have conducted searches at German automaker Opel as part of an investigation into suspected manipulation of diesel emissions.

The dpa news agency reported that investors went to company facilities Monday in Russelsheim and Kaiserslautern. Nadja Niesen, a spokeswoman for prosecutors in Frankfurt, was cited by dpa as saying investigators suspect Opel may have used software to turn off emissions controls at certain engine speeds and temperatures.

Opel, which is part of France’s PSA Group, confirmed the searches but declined to offer details.

Diesel came under scrutiny in Europe after Volkswagen admitted illegally manipulating software to cheat on emissions test. Cars from other automakers were subsequently found to turn off controls at certain temperatures, ostensibly to protect the engine but also increasing emissions.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500