202
Home » Europe News » Indian defense minister in…

Indian defense minister in Paris amid jet deal controversy

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 7:53 am 10/11/2018 07:53am
Share

PARIS (AP) — India’s defense minister is travelling to Paris amid controversy over a multi-billion dollar deal in which France will sell 36 fighter jets to India.

Nirmala Sitharaman will meet his French counterpart, Florence Parly, on Thursday evening.

The 2016 deal was for India to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France’s Dassault for $8.78 billion.

The leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, has accused Narendra Modi’s government of buying the aircraft at a highly inflated price.

Gandhi also accused Modi’s government of favoring the company owned by industrialist Anil Ambani, Reliance Group, when choosing an Indian partner for Dassault.

India’s government has denied any wrongdoing.

Dassault Aviation said it “has freely chosen to make a partnership with India’s Reliance Group” in a statement Wednesday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500