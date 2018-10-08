202
Hungary’s Orban says EU ‘insincere’ with Turkey on accession

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 12:58 pm 10/08/2018 12:58pm
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, his wife, Emine Erdogan, second right, Hungarian President Janos Ader and his wife Anita Herczegh pose for the photographers on the terrace of the presidential Alexander Palace in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Erdogan is paying a two-day official visit to Hungary. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says the European Union is being “insincere” with Turkey on its efforts to join the bloc.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Monday during a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the EU needs to decide whether it wants “comprehensive, deep cooperation” with Turkey or not.

Turkey’s negotiations to become a full EU member were launched in 2005 but have stalled in the past few years.

Orban says “I don’t remember a time when we told a candidate country that we want to negotiate, while significant countries said that we will never admit that country into the European Union.”

Orban, who sees Turkey as a role model, also said stability in Turkey and its efforts to stop the flow of migrants into Europe were crucial for Hungary’s security.

