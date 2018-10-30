202
Home » Europe News » Greek prosecutor seeks 9…

Greek prosecutor seeks 9 convictions in US tourist’s killing

By The Associated Press October 30, 2018 10:48 am 10/30/2018 10:48am
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek prosecutor has sought the conviction of all nine suspects in the fatal beating of an American tourist on a western resort island last year.

Speaking at the murder trial Tuesday in the southwestern city of Patras, Panagiotis Meidanis described the suspects as “hooligans who displayed intensely antisocial behavior.”

22-year-old Bakari Henderson, of Austin, Texas, was fatally assaulted in the street following an altercation in a bar at Zakynthos’ popular Laganas resort in July 2017.

One Greek, seven Serbs and a British citizen of Serbian origin are on trial.

Prosecutor Meidanis called for six of the suspects to be convicted of murder, which carries a life sentence; one of complicity to murder; and two of causing bodily harm.

The trial continues Thursday, with a ruling expected in mid-November.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500