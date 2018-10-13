202
Home » Europe News » Greek police say 2…

Greek police say 2 officers part of drug trafficking ring

By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 12:11 pm 10/13/2018 12:11pm
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say two policemen were involved in a drug trafficking ring that moved large amounts of cocaine, cannabis and other drugs.

Police said Saturday that a Friday operation in the Athens area and in the central Greek region of Thessaly netted nine suspects, including one police sergeant, an unspecified amount of drugs, five guns, a large amount of ammunition, 35,000 euros ($40,500) in cash, jewelry and cellphones.

Three of the arrested suspects are foreigners. Another foreign suspect is at large and a trooper, who obtained small amounts of drugs but was not known to have traded them, is under investigation.

Police say both policemen are alleged to have provided the other suspects with inside information and the sergeant also sold drugs to other people.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500