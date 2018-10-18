202
Greek far-left extremist seeks release on health grounds

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018
Savvas Xiros, a suspected member of the now defunct November 17 extremist group. Xiros, who is severely disabled, was later convicted of terrorism and murder.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A lawyer for a Greek far-left extremist convicted of terrorism and murder for killings by the defunct November 17 group says her client is seeking early release from prison on health grounds.

Anny Paparoussou says Savvas Xiros, who is serving five life terms in a maximum-security Athens prison, is severely disabled.

Xiros was badly injured when a bomb he was trying to plant exploded prematurely in 2002 in Athens. He was arrested and his interrogation led to the quick unravelling of the previously elusive group that killed 23 Western diplomats and Greeks between 1975 and 2000.

Two of Xiros’ brothers were among the group’s members.

Recent legislation designed to ease overcrowding in Greek prisons has made it quicker to release convicts on health and other grounds.

