Greece: Tear gas fired at protest of Albania police shooting

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in northern Greece have set off tear gas and flash grenades during a rally to protest the fatal police shooting of a man in Albania. Albanian police shot Greek-Albanian dual…

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in northern Greece have set off tear gas and flash grenades during a rally to protest the fatal police shooting of a man in Albania.

Albanian police shot Greek-Albanian dual citizen Constantinos Katsifas over the weekend, saying he opened fire on officers at an ethnic Greek village.

The Greek government has urged Albania to provide more information. Katsifas’ death has prompted several protests, mostly by supporters of Greek far-right political groups.

Several hundred people attended the rally Wednesday in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. The clashes started when police blocked access to the Albanian Consulate, halting the protest.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.