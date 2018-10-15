202
Greece: Molotov cocktails injure 4 police officers

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 5:26 pm 10/15/2018 05:26pm
Firefighters pass next to burnt cars after an attack in Athens, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Authorities in Greece say four police officers have received light injuries after a police station was attacked with petrol bombs in central Athens. (AP Photo/Derek Gatopoulos)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say four police officers were injured when a police station in central Athens was attacked with Molotov cocktails.

Police said about 30 people participated in the assault near Omonia Square that also damaged several vehicles outside the police station on Monday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the firebombing. Anarchist groups frequently target police and banks in the Greek capital.

