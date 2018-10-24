202
Home » Europe News » Germany warns its visitors…

Germany warns its visitors to Turkey over social media use

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 5:07 am 10/24/2018 05:07am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is cautioning its citizens to be careful about their social media activity when visiting Turkey.

The dpa news agency reported Wednesday that Germany’s official travel advice has been revised to warn about the risk of criticizing Turkey’s government on social media.

The German foreign ministry says that “in individual cases it’s enough to share or ‘like’ another person’s comment” for people to get into trouble.

The travel advice notes that Germans should assume even their private comments could be subject to anonymous denunciation and trigger prosecutions in Turkey.

Numerous German citizens, including several who also have Turkish citizenship, have been arrested in Turkey in recent years on allegations of supporting terrorist groups.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Living News Social Media News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500