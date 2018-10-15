202
Germany preparing to deport convicted Sept 11 suspect

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 5:01 am 10/15/2018 05:01am
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2007 file picture Moroccan Mounir El Motassadeq waits prior his trial at a court in Hamburg, northern Germany, The Moroccan man has been sentenced to a 15-year prison sentence in Germany for helping three of the suicide pilots in the 9/11 attacks on the U.S. (AP Photo/Fabian Bimmer, Pool)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is preparing to deport a Moroccan man convicted in Hamburg of helping three of the Sept. 11 attackers as they got ready to strike New York and Washington.

Mounir el-Motassadeq was convicted in 2006 of membership in a terrorist organization and accessory to murder for his part in the plot.

The 44-year-old was sentenced to the maximum 15 years but received credit for time served after his November 2001 arrest.

Hamburg Interior Ministry spokesman Frank Reschreiter said that el-Motassadeq “will leave the country soon,” but wouldn’t specify exactly when he’d be returned to Morocco, saying authorities didn’t want to jeopardize the procedure.

He said that “all the necessary procedural steps for this have been ticked off according to plan.”

El-Motassadeq’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

