202
Home » Europe News » German nationalists pictured with…

German nationalists pictured with Hitler wine, swastikas

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 5:34 pm 10/17/2018 05:34pm
Share
FILE - The May 31, 2018 file photo shows Jessica Biessmann of the Alternative for Germany, AfD, speaking in the Berlin state parliament. The far-right Alternative for Germany party wants to expel the regional lawmaker who posed in front of wine bottles featuring pictures of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that the party’s Berlin chapter has started proceedings to force out Biessman. (Gregor Fischer/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party is trying to expel a regional lawmaker who posed in front of wine bottles featuring pictures of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that an AfD chapter has started proceedings to force out Jessica Biessmann, a party member serving in Berlin’s state parliament.

The bottles appeared in photos from social media posts that Biessmann says are a decade old. They are available for purchase in Italy, but publicly displaying Nazi symbols is illegal in Germany.

There have been calls for Germany’s domestic intelligence agency to monitor the Alternative for Germany over extremism concerns .

Separately, daily newspaper Thueringer Allgemeine reports that a senior AfD member in Thuringia state quit after photos surfaced showing him posing behind a swastika tablecloth while visiting Hitler-related sites in 2015.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500