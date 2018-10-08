202
Home » Europe News » German factory production slumps…

German factory production slumps for third straight month

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 6:37 am 10/08/2018 06:37am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German factory production dropped in August for the third straight month in a disappointing trend for Europe’s largest economy.

The Economy Ministry reported Monday that industrial production dropped 0.3 percent over July in numbers adjusted for seasonal and calendar variations.

That followed drops in July of 1.3 percent and June of 0.7 percent.

The ministry on Friday reported that factory orders had risen sharply in August, however, suggesting production should pick up.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski says that while the production numbers “are a clear disappointment… it would still be too premature to dent our optimism.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500