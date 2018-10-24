202
Home » Europe News » French dairy company denies…

French dairy company denies it sold more contaminated milk

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 6:57 am 10/24/2018 06:57am
Share
FILE - This Dec. 11, 2017 file picture shows a general view of the Lactalis plant and milk production site in Craon, western France. Dairy giant Lactalis has firmly denied claims made by a French investigative newspaper that it sold 8,000 tons of milk powder contaminated with salmonella. (AP Photo/David Vincent, File)

PARIS (AP) — French dairy company Lactalis has denied claims made by an investigative newspaper that it sold 8,000 tons of milk powder potentially contaminated with salmonella.

The paper, Le Canard Enchaine, reported Wednesday that Lactalis’ plant in Craon, France, continued to sell milk products from a site in which salmonella bacteria was found last year.

In a statement Wednesday, Lactalis Group said it “denies and firmly condemns” the new claims, which it calls “baseless.” It says salmonella was found at one Craon facility last year that has since been closed and production continued at a second facility.

French authorities said over 30 babies fell ill late last year after consuming contaminated products, though all recovered. Many products remained on shelves weeks after the recall order.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500