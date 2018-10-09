France’s government reshuffle expected by Wednesday

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to give his approval for a government reshuffle by Wednesday following the resignation of the interior minister last week. Macron is likely to seize the occasion…

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to give his approval for a government reshuffle by Wednesday following the resignation of the interior minister last week.

Macron is likely to seize the occasion to extend the restructuring to several other government positions. He met with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday to discuss the changes.

Some ministers and junior ministers could be replaced or see changes to their functions.

The reshuffle is expected to be presented before Wednesday’s weekly Cabinet meeting. Macron is heading to Armenia on Wednesday evening.

Philippe, speaking at the lower house of parliament Tuesday, said that the government is “not febrile.”

Macron has seen his popularity plummet in recent months following a series of comments perceived by some as arrogant, and a scandal surrounding his ex-security aide.

