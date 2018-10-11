France summons Venezuela ambassador over ‘suspicious’ death

202
By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 3:04 pm 10/11/2018 03:04pm
PARIS (AP) — France’s Foreign Ministry says it has summoned Venezuela’s ambassador to France over the “suspicious” death earlier this week of an opposition councilor jailed by Venezuelan intelligence police on allegations he plotted to kill President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement Thursday, the Quai d’Orsay said Hector Michel Mujica Ricardo was summoned earlier in the day. “France hopes light will be shed on this death through an impartial and independent investigation.”

No more details were provided.

Venezuelan officials say that Fernando Alban killed himself by leaping from the 10th floor of the state police agency’s headquarters earlier this week. But opposition leaders reject the official version.

The United Nations has said it will investigate the death.

