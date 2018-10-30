202
Former Audi CEO to be released, over 4 months after arrest

By The Associated Press October 30, 2018 7:06 am 10/30/2018 07:06am
FILE - In this Thursday, May 3, 2018 file photo, Rupert Stadler, then CEO of Audi AG, attends the shareholders' meeting of the Volkswagen stock company in Berlin, Germany. A German court has ordered the release of former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler, more than four months after he was arrested in an investigation into the manipulation of diesel emissions controls. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ordered the release of former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler, more than four months after he was arrested in an investigation into the manipulation of diesel emissions controls.

The Munich state court said Tuesday it lifted an arrest warrant against Stadler, ruling that it was “justifiable” on condition that he refrain from contact with people relevant to the investigation. He will have to post an unspecified bail payment.

Prosecutors ordered Stadler’s arrest in mid-June over fears he might try to evade justice. A week earlier, authorities searched his private residence on suspicion of fraud and indirect improprieties with documents.

Stadler was suspended at his own request after his arrest. Audi’s parent company, Volkswagen, on Oct. 2 announced an agreement with Stadler for him to leave the automaker.

