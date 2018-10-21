202
Spanish firefighter dies as flash flooding hits south

By The Associated Press October 21, 2018 2:09 pm 10/21/2018 02:09pm
People observe flood water at their doorstep at the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities Sunday, Oct. 21 2018. Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia say that the firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road during heavy rains that fell through the night, and his body was found after a search Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish firefighter died while emergency services responded to flash floods caused by heavy rain in southern Spain, authorities said Sunday.

The firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road overnight, according to emergency services in the southern region of Andalusia. Two other firefighters traveling with him were rescued, but he was swept away.

His body was found hours later on Sunday morning after a search. The firefighter was found seven kilometers (about four miles) from where he fell into the rushing waters, regional lawmaker Elias Bendodo said.

Fast-flowing water flooded homes, streets and bridges in the southern province of Malaga. One train bridge was knocked down. At least six highways were closed and authorities suspended train services in the area.

Video from the Civil Guard showed a police helicopter airlifting a woman from a balcony of a house that was surrounded by muddy water.

Spain’s weather service issued a red alert — its highest warning — for the area.

Last week, 13 people died in flooding on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

500