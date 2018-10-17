202
Federal prosecutor takes over Cologne hostage taker case

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 4:22 am 10/17/2018 04:22am
Special police operate outside the Cologne, western Germany, train station Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Cologne police closed parts of the western German city’s main train station after a man took a woman hostage in a pharmacy inside. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office, which handles terrorism and national security cases in Germany, says it’s taking over the investigation into a bloody hostage taking in the western city of Cologne.

Without elaborating, a spokesperson said Wednesday that the office is taking over the case because it appears to have “particular significance.”

The case relates to an incident Monday, when a 55-year-old Syrian man entered a restaurant inside Cologne’s train station and lit a gasoline bomb, injuring two people.

He then moved to a nearby pharmacy and took a worker hostage. The suspect was severely injured when police stormed the pharmacy.

Authorities have found no ties to the Islamic State group or any other extremist group.

They believe the suspect may have had psychological problems, but are still investigating.

