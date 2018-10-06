202
Far-right rally in Madrid draws thousands angry with govt

By The Associated Press October 6, 2018 9:57 am 10/06/2018 09:57am
Demonstrators protest holding Spanish flags in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. A few thousand Spaniards have protested in Madrid against the Socialist-led government at a rally organize by marginal right-wing groups. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — A few thousand Spaniards have protested in Madrid against the Socialist-led government at a rally organize by marginal right-wing groups.

The protesters gathered in front of the Spanish parliament on Saturday, many holding either the current-day Spanish flag or its predecessor that stood for the dictatorship of Gen. Francisco Franco.

The crowd shouted slogans against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, calling him a “separatist” for his willingness to meet with the pro-independence leaders of the northeastern region of Catalonia.

No member of a mainstream political party attended the rally.

Sanchez took power early this year after then Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy lost a no-confidence vote following a corruption scandal in his conservative party. Catalan separatist parliament members contributed to Rajoy’s downfall in that vote.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News World News
