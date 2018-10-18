202
Home » Europe News » 'Malnourished' animals report prompts…

‘Malnourished’ animals report prompts Albania zoo closure

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 12:35 pm 10/18/2018 12:35pm
Share
A worker cleans the cage of a zebra at Safari Zoo Park in Mbrostar, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Tirana, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Albanian authorities have temporarily blocked the operation of the private zoo park, after the malnourishment of some lions and zebras. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)

MBROSTAR, Albania (AP) — A report claiming lions and other animals were left malnourished at a private zoo in Albania has prompted Albanian authorities to order the zoo’s temporary closure.

Environment Minister Blendi Klosi ordered the immediate inspection and removal of the animals from the Safari Zoo Park resort following a report in Britain’s Daily Mail Tuesday with photos showing a lion with an eye infection and other apparently malnourished animals in iron cages.

But Ardjan Koci, a conservation official, said a recent inspection found all animals at the zoo in Mbrostar, 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of the capital Tirana, healthy. He said the only shortcoming was that the animals did not have enough space in their cages.

Koci said the zoo is required to offer some missing documents in eight days.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Europe News Life & Style Living News World News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500