202
Home » Europe News » EU leaders gather for…

EU leaders gather for ‘moment of truth’ Brexit summit

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 4:05 am 10/17/2018 04:05am
Share
European Council President Donald Tusk touches his eyebrow after delivering a statement during a joint news conference following a Tripartite Social Summit roundtable at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are converging on Brussels for what had been billed as a “moment of truth” Brexit summit but which now holds little promise for a breakthrough.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to urge her counterparts to give ground on Britain’s departure from the bloc, while EU leaders hope she brings “concrete proposals” to break the deadlock.

EU Council President Donald Tusk says “creative” thinking is required to avoid a hard border between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland in the U.K.

Britain leaves the EU on March 29 but a deal must be sealed soon so relevant parliaments have time to give their verdict.

Wednesday’s summit comes as a new survey shows that 62 percent of Europeans consider EU membership to be a good thing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500