202
Home » Europe News » EU chief plays down…

EU chief plays down trans-Atlantic trade rift concerns

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 11:13 am 10/18/2018 11:13am
Share
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. EU leaders met for a second day on Thursday to discuss migration, cybersecurity and to try and move ahead on stalled Brexit talks. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is playing down trans-Atlantic trade tensions after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross accused the EU of dragging its feet in exploratory trade talks.

Amid fears of an all-out trade war, Juncker met U.S. President Donald Trump in July to start talks intended to achieve “zero tariffs” and “zero subsidies” on non-automotive industrial goods.

Juncker said Thursday that what he and Trump “have agreed, and what the two of us are committed to, will be done.”

After meeting with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, Ross said Wednesday that “we really need tangible progress. The president’s patience is not unlimited.”

Malmstrom says EU requests for talks on a limited deal appear to have been ignored “so the ball is in their court.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500