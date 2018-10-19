202
Home » Europe News » EU, Asia leaders underline…

EU, Asia leaders underline support for Iran nuclear deal

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 8:59 am 10/19/2018 08:59am
Share
European Union leaders and their Asian counterparts pose for a group photo during an EU-ASEM summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. EU leaders met with their Asian counterparts Friday to discuss trade, among other issues. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

BRUSSELS (AP) — European and Asian leaders are giving their backing to the Iran nuclear deal, saying the pact is good for global security and that it’s important to respect international agreements.

At a summit in Brussels on Friday, the leaders underlined their “collective support” for the 2015 deal curbing Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and say that it “is working and delivering on its goal.”

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the U.N. Security Council-sanctioned deal, saying it did nothing to stop Iran developing missiles or destabilizing the Middle East and Gulf regions.

Trump’s move resulted in U.S. sanctions being imposed on Iran. Those measures also affect companies doing business in Iran, but the Europeans are trying to keep financial supplies open to the country.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500