202
Home » Europe News » Egyptian president arrives in Russia

Egyptian president arrives in Russia

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 11:12 am 10/15/2018 11:12am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has arrived in Russia on a visit expected to further boost ties between the two nations.

Egyptian officials say the visit will enhance economic and trade ties and include discussions to advance the construction of the nuclear plant Russia is building on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast.

The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin will host el-Sissi for two days of talks at his residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi starting Tuesday.

The Russian government said Monday that a draft treaty on partnership and strategic cooperation has been readied for signing after the meeting.

Putin and el-Sissi have developed a close personal rapport and sought to expand bilateral ties, which have strengthened considerably over the past years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500