202
Home » Europe News » Czech lawmakers to debate…

Czech lawmakers to debate bill to allow same-sex marriage

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 6:16 am 10/31/2018 06:16am
Share

PRAGUE (AP) — The lower house of the Czech Parliament is set to begin debating a bill that could give same-sex couples the right to marry.

The bill was drafted by a group of lawmakers across the political spectrum. It is supported by the coalition center-left government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

A number of European nations have legalized same-sex marriage, most recently Austria, but the Czech Republic could become the first post-Communist member of the European Union to do so.

In 2006, Parliament approved a law allowing same-sex partners to live in an officially registered partnership and have rights to inheritance and health care similar to those enjoyed by heterosexual married couples. That law, however, does not allow same-sex partners to marry and to adopt children as a couple.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500