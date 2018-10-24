Bulgaria’s government survives no-confidence vote

202
By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 7:29 am 10/24/2018 07:29am
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s ruling coalition has survived a no-confidence vote called by the opposition, which accused the government of failing to reform the ailing health care system.

The 240-member parliament on Wednesday rejected the motion in a 133-99 vote. Eight lawmakers were absent.

In its motion, the opposition Socialist Party highlighted the poor state of health services and the failure of the government to reform the sector. It claims that “hundreds of thousands Bulgarians cannot get medical treatment because they have no access to a doctor or a hospital or do not have money for treatment,” and cited the mass exodus of medical workers abroad due to low wages and poor working conditions.

It was the third vote on Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s center-right government, which came to power in May 2017.

Topics:
Europe News World News
