202
Home » Europe News » Brazil foreign minister seeks…

Brazil foreign minister seeks to allay election fears

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 1:01 pm 10/11/2018 01:01pm
Share
Demonstrators carry a banner that reads in Portuguese "Dictatorship never again," during a protest against Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right presidential candidate in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Bolsonaro will face off with Workers Party candidate Fernando Haddad in an election runoff on Oct. 28. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

MADRID (AP) — Brazil’s foreign minister says whoever wins his country’s presidential election won’t be able to throw out human rights safeguards.

Aloysio Nunes insisted Thursday that Brazil has “well-established parameters” on an independent judiciary, a free press and foreign policy, whoever comes to power in the Oct. 28 runoff vote.

Nunes made the remarks after declining to comment during an official trip to Madrid on the possibility of front-runner Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right candidate, getting elected.

Bolsonaro has alarmed some with his expressions of nostalgia for Brazil’s 1964-1985 dictatorship and his pledge to restore what he calls “traditional values.”

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said at the same news conference that whether Bolsonaro or his rival, left-leaning Fernando Haddad, win, it won’t be “business as usual.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500