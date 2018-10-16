202
Boy killed by log thrown from Berlin apartment building

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 10:36 am 10/16/2018 10:36am
BERLIN (AP) — An 8-year-old boy in Berlin has been fatally injured by a log thrown from an apartment block, and prosecutors say that a 10-year-old is a suspect.

According to witnesses, the younger boy was hit by the log as he cycled past the 15-story block in the German capital’s Reinickendorf district on Sunday. He died of head injuries at the scene.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that video footage and other evidence led investigators to the 10-year-old, who admitted throwing the log. Police found the clothes he was wearing at the time of the incident in a search of his parents’ apartment.

