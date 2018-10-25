Bosnia: Police say 3 migrants, 3 officers hurt in skirmishes

VELIKA KLADUSA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police say three officers and three migrants have been hurt in skirmishes on the border with Croatia, where dozens of people have been trying to cross into the European…

VELIKA KLADUSA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police say three officers and three migrants have been hurt in skirmishes on the border with Croatia, where dozens of people have been trying to cross into the European Union country.

Police spokeswoman Sanela Djukovic said Thursday that the migrants spent the night at the border in northwestern Bosnia. Djurkovic said they hurled stones and glass at police during the night and tried to push through police cordons.

On Wednesday, the migrants clashed with Bosnian police blocking the way to Croatia. Thousands have been stuck in Bosnia while trying to reach Croatia and other EU countries.

Several dozen people remained near the border crossing around midday Thursday. Women and children could be seen holding banners pleading for the European borders to open for people fleeing war and poverty.

