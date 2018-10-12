202
Home » Europe News » Bishop says top cardinal…

Bishop says top cardinal didn’t ‘check on the facts’

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 9:30 am 10/12/2018 09:30am
Share

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, criticized for his handling of alleged abuse by clergy, says a high-ranking U.S. cardinal didn’t “check on the facts.”

WKBW-TV reports Bishop Richard Malone said Thursday it was unfortunate that Cardinal Sean O’Malley of the Archdiocese of Boston didn’t reach out to “hear our side of the story.”

He says the television station’s investigation into his handling of alleged abuse by priests “misrepresented the truth.”

Malone has been facing calls to resign after the investigation found he allowed multiple priests accused of misconduct to return to the ministry.

O’Malley said earlier this week he reviewed the reports and wanted the Vatican to step in.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News National News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500