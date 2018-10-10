202
Berlin nixes police height rules to broaden recruit pool

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 9:17 am 10/10/2018 09:17am
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018 file photo three armed police officers patrol between runners prior to the 45th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany. Berlin’s top security official says he’s decided to nix height requirements for police recruits in order to expand the pool of potential officers in the German capital, he’d decided that the minimum height requirements of 160 cm (5 feet, 3 inches) for women and 165 cm (5 feet, 5 inches) for men were archaic. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s top security official says he’s decided to nix height requirements for police recruits in order to expand the pool of potential officers in the German capital.

State interior minister Andreas Geisel said Wednesday that even though the recruit pool was currently sufficient, he’d decided that the minimum height requirements of 160 cm (5 feet, 3 inches) for women and 165 cm (5 feet, 5 inches) for men were archaic.

He says recruitment “cannot depend upon a few missing centimeters. Inner values are more important than external dimensions.”

Last year Berlin relaxed restrictions on tattoos so long as they were inconspicuous and inoffensive.

Geisel says recruits will still have to demonstrate they can handle the requirements of police service, including overcoming suspects who resist and defending themselves against attacks.

