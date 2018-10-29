202
Baggage handlers’ strike grounds flights at Brussels Airport

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 9:07 am 10/29/2018 09:07am
A woman sits in a check-in desk of the departures hall of the Zaventem international airport during a luggage handling workers strike in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Hundreds of passengers have been left stranded at Brussels international airport after luggage handlers went on strike over workload and pay demands. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BRUSSELS (AP) — A strike by baggage handlers is disrupting flights to and from Belgium’s main airport for a fifth day.

Workers at the Aviapartner luggage handling company are striking to back their demands for better working conditions. The company serves major companies like Ryanair, TUI, EasyJet and British Airways.

Dozens of flights to and from Brussels Airport were canceled Monday as union representatives and management continue negotiations.

The work stoppage left passengers wondering how they would reach their destinations.

Jason Glassy, who was supposed to be flying to Barcelona, says, “I am just waiting in the line to see what the alternative is, I am not too sure.”

500