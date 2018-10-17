202
Home » Europe News » Afghanistan: German helicopters shot…

Afghanistan: German helicopters shot at, nobody injured

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 2:43 am 10/17/2018 02:43am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa says German transport helicopters in Afghanistan have been shot but that nobody was injured.

The agency reported Wednesday that the CH-53 helicopters were flying from Kunduz to the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Tuesday night when they were fired by people on the ground. German troops returned fire.

The German defense ministry could not be reached for comment.

It was not immediately clear how many helicopters were involved and who shot at them.

Some 1,300 German soldiers are stationed in Afghanistan as part of NATO’s training mission “Resolute Support.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500