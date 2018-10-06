6 charged in Kosovo with planning terror attacks

202
By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 2:21 pm 10/05/2018 02:21pm
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo prosecutors have charged six people with plotting to carry out unspecified terror attacks.

A statement from prosecutors on Friday said the suspects were charged with preparing terror attacks and recruiting for extremist groups. The six were arrested in June. The statement did not name the groups.

The private online news site gazetaexpress reported they are accused of preparing attacks in Kosovo and other European countries, as well as of targeting the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo.

Kosovo authorities have said about 160 citizens were active in extremist groups in Syria and Iraq, but no more have joined in recent years.

