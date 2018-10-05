202
Home » Europe News » 5 Albanians arrested for…

5 Albanians arrested for trafficking Syrian migrants

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 10:53 am 10/31/2018 10:53am
Share

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say they have arrested five people suspected of trafficking migrants from Greece to Montenegro.

A statement Wednesday said that a months-long investigation showed that the “criminally structured group” received migrants, mainly Syrians, coming from neighboring Greece in its south, accommodated and then transported them to neighboring Montenegro in the north, aiming to reach Western European countries.

Albania has become a preferred route for migrants moving toward northern Europe from Greece and Bulgaria since Serbia tightened border controls.

Albania has signed an agreement allowing European Union border guards to enter and help the Balkan country control migrants.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500