202
Home » Europe News » 4 indicted over theft…

4 indicted over theft of huge gold coin from Berlin museum

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 11:28 am 10/17/2018 11:28am
Share
FILE -- In this Dec. 8, 2010 photo a 100-kilogram (221-pound) Canadian gold coin is displayed at the Bode Museum in Berlin, Germany. The 'Big Maple Leaf' coin, worth several million dollars, was stolen from the Bode Museum in March 2017. Berlin prosecutors said Wednesday that they have filed charges of theft against four suspects at a juvenile court in the capital. (Marcel Mettelsiefen/dpa via AP, file)

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have indicted four young men over the brazen theft of a 100-kilogram (221-pound) Canadian gold coin from a Berlin museum.

The “Big Maple Leaf” coin, worth several million dollars, was stolen from the Bode Museum in March 2017. Berlin prosecutors said Wednesday that they have filed charges of theft against four suspects at a juvenile court in the capital.

Three men, identified only as 21-year-old Wissam R., 20-year-old Ahmed R. and 23-year-old Wayci R., are accused of stealing the coin during the night using a wheelbarrow. The fourth suspect, 20-year-old Dennis W, worked as a guard at the museum for a private security firm and is accused of scouting out the scene.

Prosecutors believe that the suspects cut up the coin and sold the pieces.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500