Mother, son die in shooting after police called in Germany

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 6:51 am 10/19/2018 06:51am
BERLIN (AP) — A mother and her son died and two police officers were seriously injured when police were called to an altercation at an apartment in southwestern Germany on Friday, authorities said.

Prosecutors said the 56-year-old mother had called police to the apartment in Kirchheim an der Weinstrasse, a small town near Mannheim, and told officers that her 25-year-old son was having a “psychotic episode,” was on drugs and had attacked her.

The son apparently stabbed two police officers with scissors. The two officers used their firearms in defense. The assailant was hit and died of his injuries.

Prosecutors said that the mother also died, and a forensic examination will be required to establish the cause of death.

