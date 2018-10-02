202
2 ex-Armenian lawmakers dead in suspected murder-suicide

By The Associated Press October 7, 2018 10:01 am 10/07/2018 10:01am
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Police in Armenia say a former member of parliament was shot to death in a restaurant and that the suspected assailant, also a former lawmaker, later died of a suspected suicide.

According to police, Karo Karapetian and Arutyun Karagezian met Saturday in a restaurant in the Armenian capital of Yerevan and that a quarrel over unspecified financial issues broke out. Karapetian was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say Karagezian was found dead early Sunday of a gunshot wound in a village north of the capital with a gun in his right hand.

Police spokesman Edgar Dzhanoian said a pistol found at the restaurant where Karapetian was killed belonged to Karagezian.

Both men were former parliament members for the Prosperous Armenia Party, which is currently in opposition.

