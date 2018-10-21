202
10,000 protest in German city against anti-migrant group

By The Associated Press October 21, 2018 1:01 pm 10/21/2018 01:01pm
People attend a demonstration called "heart instead of hounding" to protest against a far right PEGIDA demonstration in Dresden, eastern Germany, Sunday, Oct.21, 2018. (Oliver Killig/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German police say about 10,000 people have taken part in a protest against the anti-migrant group PEGIDA in the eastern city of Dresden.

Mainstream parties, labor unions and civil society groups staged a march with the slogan “heart not hatred.”

PEGIDA, whose name stands for Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West, celebrated its fourth birthday Sunday.

German news agency dpa reported that the group held a separate rally in Dresden, attended by about 5,000 people.

