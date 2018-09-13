202
Home » Europe News » Woman sues diocese, alleges…

Woman sues diocese, alleges ‘smear’ effort over abuse claims

By The Associated Press September 13, 2018 12:03 pm 09/13/2018 12:03pm
Share

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A woman described as a victim in Pennsylvania’s grand jury report on clergy sexual abuse is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown over what she’s calling a “smear” campaign.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday on behalf of Juliann Bortz, alleges church officials sought unfavorable information about her to discredit her allegations of abuse by the Rev. Francis Fromholzer when she was a teen in the 1960s.

Her attorney says 69-year-old Bortz was unaware of this until she read the grand jury report last month.

The suit alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation. Her lawyer tells the Morning Call she’s seeking an apology and details on who tried to discredit her.

The Allentown Diocese denied attempting to discredit Bortz. The diocese says it never acted on the information and removed the priest.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News National News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500