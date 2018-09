By The Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Vatican OKs investigation of U.S. Bishop Michael Bransfield over sex harassment allegations as U.S. cardinals meet pope.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Vatican OKs investigation of U.S. Bishop Michael Bransfield over sex harassment allegations as U.S. cardinals meet pope.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.