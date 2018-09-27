202
Home » Europe News » Unions call for Dutch…

Unions call for Dutch probe into Ikea labor policies

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 6:39 am 09/27/2018 06:39am
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A group of unions is calling on the Dutch government to investigate Swedish home furnishings giant Ikea over allegations three of its stores in the United States, Ireland and Portugal have infringed workers’ rights.

The unions allege Ikea management has “sophisticated strategies to keep workers from joining or establishing labor unions,” in breach of guidelines laid out by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Ikea Group, which is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, says in a written response Thursday that it “complies strictly with all regulations relating to union organizing activities everywhere we operate.”

However, Christy Hoffman, General Secretary of UNI Global Union, says Ikea management “repeatedly ignored the red flags that workers and unions have raised about violations of rights in its stores around the world.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500